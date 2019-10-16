Boonville Pirates JV football coach Seth Brimer said the kids executed the game play to almost perfection Monday night while beating the Eldon Mustangs 48-12.

The Pirates JV, 4-3 on the season, led Eldon 21-12 at the half and then outscored the Mustangs 27-0 in the second half to win by 36.

“Tonight we had some kids playing out of position due to injuries and some varsity call ups,” Brimer said. “That being said the kids executed the game plan to almost perfection. We still need to take care of the ball at times when either the offense or defense took steps backwards the other stepped up and supported them. We still need to sharpen up our focus a bit and stop committing so many penalties, but that is fixable. We look to closeout our season on a positive note against Hallsville on Monday night.”

DaWan Lomax had a big game for the Pirates while completing 5 of 9 passes for 78 yards and one touchdown and rushing for 105 yards on five carries and three scores. Mar’Quise Coleman finished the game with two carries for 89 yards and two scores while Nash McKenzie added three carries for 60 yards and one score and Hunter Pethan three carries for 42 yards.

Luke Green led the team with two catches for 38 yards and one touchdown while Fisher Jenkins had one for 21 yards, Landon Williams one for 14 yards and Nash McKenzie one for 5 yards.

On defense, McKenzie had 10 tackles and five tackles for loss, three caused fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Coleman finished the game with seven tackles, followed by Trent Maxwell and Huston Force each with six tackles and two tackles for loss, Dustin Taylor six tackles and one tackle for loss, Connor Acton five tackles and two for loss, Max Eckerle five tackles and one tackle for loss, Landon Williams four tackles and two tackles for loss, Luke Green, Ethan Watson, Pethan Hahn and Cole Mackey each with four tackles, Matthew Conrow and Chandler Stonecipher with three tackles each, and Sarah Miller and Jordan Pinkett each with two tackles.

Force, Williams, Miller, Acton and Maxwell also had one sack each. Green had one fumble recovery while Acton had one caused fumble.