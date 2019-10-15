The Northeast R-IV School at Cairo varsity baseball team concluded a successful 2019 fall campaign Oct. 7 when the Bearcats topped La Plata winning 11-3 to post an overall record of 16-1 under head coach Morgan Matthews, and earning co-Central Activities Conference championship honors with Pilot Grove sporting identical 4-1 marks. Cairo has now earned three straight CAC baseball titles and look to have a promising spring season.

The Bearcats only loss came to the hands of Pilot Grove in a road game in which Cairo committed four errors that led to as many unearned runs in a 5-4 loss.

A key strength has been Cairo's pitching arsenal. While four hurlers logged 20 innings or more this fall coach Matthews also used four other players to rotate from the mound. The result has been a remarkable team ERA of 1.46 with a total of 182 strikeouts, 45 walks issued and 64 base hits given up across 96 total innings

Senior Kenny Brunkhorst topped the list of its main four pitchers with a 0.677 ERA in 20.2 innings (38k, 11BB, 8 H). Junior Bryce Taylor was a close second at 0.689 ERA across 20.1 innings and posted the most strikeouts with 50 (12 BB, 14H).Sophomore Gage Wilson pitched 22.1 innings for the Bearcats and had a 0.94 ERA (39K, 12BB 13H), and senior Jacob Davis tossed 21.2 innings with a 2.26 ERA (37K, 4BB, 14H).

Offensively, the Bearcats team had a .404 batting average with 43 doubles, five triples and six homers.

Five players having a minimum of 50 plate appearances had a batting average of .400 or better

Sophomore Jack Prewett led the unit with a .644 batting average with 10 doubles, one triple and homer and 15 RBIs. Davis batted .537 with six doubles, one triple and homer, and 24 RBIs. Taylor hit .510 with eight doubles, one triple, two home runs and 31 RBIs. Wilson hit .481 with four doubles, one triple and homer, and 27 RBIs. Brunkhorst had a batting average of .472 with five doubles, one triple and homer and 16 RBIs.

Other leading batters with 50 or more plate appearances were Justyn Gittemeier at .386, Logan Head .356 and Alex Alton at .292.

Sectional Golf Results

Four high school female golfers from the Randolph County area qualified for the 2019 MSHSAA Class 1 Girls Golf Championships after finishing within the top 12 at Monday's Sectional 3 meet held at Indian Foothills Golf Course in Marshall.

With the exception of the two lowest scores turned in by winner Abigail Boyer o Kirksville with a nine-over-par 80, second place finisher Hallie Jones of Chillicothe with an 83 and two others that shot in the low 90s, the remaining 47 golfers all had scores in the 100 to 120s at this venue.

Cairo's Rileigh Eberhardt advanced with her score of 103. Salisbury's Gwen Wilkey and Riley Graskewicz qualified with scores of 106 and 107, and Alessia Oliver of Moberly also qualified for state with a 110. Oliver's teammate, Marin Tadrus, shot a 112 and missed the cut by two strokes.

Ashley Howser of Salisbury and Shaylee Chrisman of Cairo also competed at this sectional playoff round and turned in scores of 113 and 116 respectively but did not advance.

The Class 1 state golf championships is being held Oct. 21-22 at Fremont Hills Golf Course in Nixa.

Misc. Results

Cairo's softball team wrapped up its regular season Monday defeating South Shelby 7-3. The Lady 'Cats (9-9) will host the MSHSAA Class 1 District 7 softball tournament Oct. 16-18 as the third seed. Cairo plays at 4:30 pm Wednesday against (6) Higbee with winner advancing to Thursday's semifinal against (2) Westran at 4:30 p.m. Also on Wednesday, (4) Sturgeon plays (5) Madison at 6 pm. with winner advancing to 6 p.m. Thursday semifinal against (1) Salisbury. District championship is Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Moberly Lady Spartans softball team celebrated Senior Night on Monday earning a 4-1 victory against Marshall in a make up game. Moberly (8-15) will host the Class 3 District 15 softball tournament Oct. 16-17 as the fourth seed. Games will be played at the dirt field located next to Gratz Brown Elementary School due to work being perforrmed at the turf infield at General Omar Bradley Field. The Lady Spartans play Boonville at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday with the winner advancing to the 7:30 p.m. semifinal contest against top seed Kirksville. The 6 p.m. semifinal has Chillicothe playing Marshall. District championship game is 6 p.m. Thursday.

Moberly Spartans boys soccer team fell 7-0 Monday to Southern Boone of Ashland. Moberly's record is now 2-12-1 upon entering Tuesday night's home game with Boonville and they will host Hannibal on Thursday.

Moberly High School girls tennis doubles team of Maddie Meystrik and Molly Greene placed second at the Class 1 District 8 tournament event held Saturday in Kirksville. They defeated a duo from Mexico and Palmyra before falling in the championship match to a different Palmyra team reported coach Kyle Wiechens. No other information was reported. The duo advances to the state Sectional 4 round Tuesday being held Tuesday at Truman State University in Kirksville.