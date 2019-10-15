Boonville golfers Zoey Lang, Payten Black and Rayghan Skoufos all had high hopes going into Monday’s Class 1 Sectional Tournament at Country Club of Missouri.

After qualifying the week before at the district tournament in Columbia, the trio felt their chances were as good as anybodys heading into Monday’s play.

As it turned out, all three missed the cut to move on to the state tournament on October 21-22 at Fremont Hill Country Club in Nixa.

Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said all three golfers were disappointed in the way they played. “Each of them had one or two holes that they struggled on,” VanderLinden said. “We entered this tournament as a learning experience because none of them have played this far into the season before.”

Lang finished 46th overall with a score of 119 while Black placed 47th with a score of 120 and Skoufos 51st with a score of 143.

Father Tolton captured the team championship with a score of 360. John Burroughs finished second with a score of 365, followed by MICDS at 376 and Visitation Academy at 393.

Parker Perry of MICDS was the individual champion with a 5-over par 77. Emma Katherine Buell of Villa Duchesne finished second with a score of 78, followed by Lillian Grace Knipfel of Mexico with a score of 80, Jayden Berrey of Father Tolton with a score of 83 and Maria Bozada of St. Clair with a score of 85.

Despite not qualifying anyone for the state tournament, VanderLinden said the Lady Pirates had a very successful season.

“As we started the season, we had no varsity experience and were very young,” VanderLinden said. “We had one junior, one sophomore and six freshmen. We ended the season at 7-3-1 and 5-2 in the conference. One of our highlights was finishing second in the conference tournament. This young group has a lot of talent and a lot of room to get better. Every member of the team gained valuable experience that will help us in the future.”



