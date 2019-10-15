Pilot Grove softball coach Derek Skaggs said the Lady Tigers had one of their best all-around performances Monday night in a 18-0 win against the Slater Wildcats.

Pilot Grove, who finished the regular season at 7-12 overall and 6-1 in the Central Activities Conference, scored early and often against Slater by putting up three runs in the first and three again in the third to make it 6-0. Meanwhile, in the top of the fourth, the Lady Tigers broke the game wide open with 12 runs to win by the run rule.

“We were almost perfect on defense and tallied 15 total hits,” Skaggs said. “ We would like to carry this momentum going into districts.”

Abby Schupp picked up the win against Slater with a two-hit shutout through four innings.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Slater 15-2, with six hits going for extra bases.

Natalie Rentel went 4-for-4 with a double, home run and four RBIs. Reagan McFatrich was 2-for-4 with one triple and one RBI while Kaitlyn Maggard added a single, double and two RBIs, Grace Peterson with two singles, Danae Lammers one triple and four RBIs, Marci Lammers one double and one RBI, Grace Phillips one single and two RBIs, Sydney Bell one single and one RBI and Abby Schupp with one single.

For Slater, Grimes doubled while Cortez singled.

The Lady Tigers, the No. 3 seed in the Class 1 District 6 Tournament in Fayette, will play sixth-seeded Glasgow on Wednesday, Oct. 16 starting at 7 p.m. The winner will then take on No. 2 Harrisburg on Thursday, Oct. 17 starting at 7.





