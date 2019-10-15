It’s not the way the Boonville Lady Pirates softball team wanted to end the regular season Monday night against Blair Oaks.

With the district tournament starting Wednesday in Moberly, the Lady Pirates wanted nothing more than to have a good showing against the Falcons.

But it was just the opposite as Blair Oaks pitched a shutout against Boonville, winning 14-0 in five innings.

Boonville also finished the game with five errors.

“This was a tough Blair Oaks team,” said Boonville coach Christie Zoeller. “Their pitcher had us second guessing all night long. “She had a nasty rise ball that we could not seem to lay off of. Defensively, we had way too many errors, both physical and mental. They were a good hitting team and we just seemed to buckle under the pressure tonight. This was a game we will try to put quickly in the past as we head into districts this week. If we can come out and play like we did this past weekend, we may surprise some people. This team is full of talented players, we just need to put our defense and offense together to win games.”

The Lady Pirates, who dropped to 6-13 overall and 3-4 in league play, will find out soon enough if they are contenders or pretenders. Boonville, the No. 5 seed in the district tournament, will face fourth-seeded Moberly Wednesday night in Moberly starting at 4:30 p.m. The winner will face No. 1 Kirksville in the late game Wednesday night at 7:30.

Unfortunately for Boonville, the game against Blair Oaks was over after the first-three innings as the Falcons scored three in the first, four again in the second and five in the third to make it 12-0. Meanwhile, after holding Boonville scoreless through the first-four innings, Blair Oaks came back and tacked on two more in the bottom half of the inning to extend the lead to 14-0.

Siebeneck picked up the win in the circle for Blair Oaks while Emma West took the loss for Boonville. West pitched the first-two innings and gave up seven runs on six hits and four walks. Abby Pulliam then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed seven runs on eight hits while striking out two.

Siebeneck had 11 strikeouts in five innings for Blair Oaks.

Pulliam and Bryanna Jones had the only hits in the game for Boonville, both being singles.

For Blair Oaks, Siebeneck went 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Groner had a single, double and one RBI while Kliethermes added two singles and M. Boessen with a home run and two RBIs.

Blair Oaks also won the JV game against Boonville 9-0.

The Falcons scored one in the first, two in the second, five in the third and one in the fourth for the win.

Boonville JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said despite the loss the JV team has had a great season.

“Though some games didn't go the way we had hoped, our girls worked being aggressive at the plate and on bases this season,” Pendergraft said. “We were also a team that stayed up for one another regardless of what position they were in and what the game circumstances were. We couldn't be prouder of how they came together and worked as a team this year. We have seen much improvement over the season and look forward to their future as Lady Pirate softball players.”

Brooke Eichelberger took the loss for Boonville’s JV by giving up nine runs on five hits and five walks in 3 2/3 innings. Eichelberger had two strikeouts.

Carlie Bishop, Mia Hatter, Gracey Rose and Faith Mesik each had one hit for the Lady Pirates, 10-7 overall and 4-2 in the conference.