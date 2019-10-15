The New Frankilin softball team fell short Monday night at home in the regular season finale against La Plata 8-0.

The Lady Bulldogs, who dropped to 8-13 on the season, surrendered two runs in each of the first and third innings of play, one in the fifth and sixth and two in the seventh to suffer the loss.

New Franklin coach Ross Dowell said La Plata’s pitcher is outstanding. “She moves the ball around, throws a lot of rise balls and really kept us off balance,” Dowell said. “That’s why she struck out 16 batters. We were four plays away from that being 2-0. We had four costly errors that led to La Plata scoring when we should had been out of the inning. These mistakes you cannot make against good teams.”

Coy picked up the win for La Plata while Alexia Sprick took the loss for New Franklin. Sprick pitched all seven innings and gave up eight runs on 10 hits and six walks while striking out two batters.

Anne Benner had the only hit in the game for New Franklin, being a single.



