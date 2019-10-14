Like his dad, Gerry, junior Lane West has found a home playing linebacker for the Boonville Pirates football team.

While splitting time between defensive end and linebacker this season for the Pirates, West admits that his first love is to make tackles rather than rush the quarterback.

So Friday night while playing his natural position against the Eldon Mustangs in Tri-County Conference action, West appeared to be right at home once again while finishing the game with 16 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack.

For the season, West has 65 total tackles (44 solos/21 assists) along with 13 tackles for loss, six sacks and two interceptions.

West also has double-digit tackles in his last-two games and has posted six or more tackles in all seven contests this season for the Pirates. He had a total of seven tackles against Pleasant Hill, eight against Holden, six against Blair Oaks and California, eight against Osage, 14 against Versailles and 16 against Eldon.

West said he prides himself in getting after the quarterback and making sacks. “I work my hardest every week because that is what I want to get,” West said. “I want to get 2-3 sacks every Friday night but without everybody else it wouldn’t be possible.”

As for West’s performance against Eldon, the junior standout said he did alright. He said switching back to a 4-2-5 has really worked out well for him, but noted that Boonville once again started out slow Friday night for some reason. “We just had to get it right,” West said. “We just had to quit playing soft and actually know who were up against. Honestly, they shouldn’t have been that close with us in the first half at all.”

Boonville Pirates football coach Greg Hough said West is a good kid that has been raised right. “He does some dumb things like most teenage boys but when my son’s are 17 years old if they act/play like Lane I would be pretty proud-most of the time,” Hough said. “He has played multiple positions for us this year at linebacker and defensive end. Offensively, he helps us in personnel groups at tight end/running back/quarterback and fullback. He is a good football player because he works, period, end of discussion. You tell Lane to do something and he is going to do it. It may not be right all the time but he will go 100 percent.”

West is also one of the reasons why the Pirates are 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the Tri-County Conference this season. Boonville has also won its last four games since the loss to Blair Oaks back on September 13.

The Pirates will host another red-hot team this coming Friday night at Gene Reagan field as Hallsville, 5-2 overall, comes to town for a Tri-County Conference matchup. The Indians beat Osage Friday night 34-13. Hallsville’s only two losses this season have come to Ava 28-26 in Week 2 and Blair Oaks 35-0 in Week 6.

Friday’s game will also mark the final home game of the regular season for the seniors. Boonville could also host a first round game in the district playoffs. The Pirates are currently the No. 3 seed in the Class 3 District 7 standings after leaping over Southern Boone Friday night. The Eagles fell to Blair Oaks 40-0. Boonville currently stands in third place with 39.81 points while Southern Boone is fourth with 37.38 points.

Boonville and Southern Boone will play in the final game of the regular season on Friday, Oct. 25th in Ashland.

In the game Friday night against Eldon, the Pirates only led 21-12 at the half but outscored the Mustangs 35-14 in the second half.

Senior running back Avian Thomas also had a big night against Eldon with 15 carries for 228 yards and five touchdowns. He also had one kick off return for a touchdown. Since the game against California back on September 20, Thomas has rushed for 852 yards and 16 touchdowns. For the season, Thomas has 1,209 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.

Senior Tramell Coleman scored two touchdowns against the Mustangs. He had three carries for 62 yards and one touchdown and four receptions for 74 yards and one score. Junior Charlie Bronakowski had four catches for 61 yards while Jamesian McKee added one catch for 11 yards and Colby Caton one for 9 yards.

As for passing yards, Ferrari completed 10 of 15 passes for 131 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Junior Harper Stock led the Pirates in tackles with 17 total with three tackles for loss. West finished the game with 16 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack, while Josh Polk had 13 tackles and one tackle for loss, Nathan Platt eight tackles and one tackle for a loss, Greyson Mesik and Russell Potter also with eight tackles each, Tramell Coleman seven tackles and one interception, Colby Caton six tackles and one caused fumble, DJ Wesolak three tackles, Jamesian McKee, Spencer Steakley, Connor Acton, Nash McKenzie, DaWan Lomax, Peyton Hahn and Alan McCarter each with two tackles and Avian Thomas with one tackle.

For the game, Boonville finished with 11 first downs along with 205 yards rushing and another 131 passing for a total of 336.

Note: Along with the Boonville-Hallsville game Friday night, Southern Boone will travel to California for a conference matchup. Versailles will host Eldon while Osage entertains unbeaten and No. 1 ranked Blair Oaks.

After the Week 6 games, Blair Oaks remains in first place in the TCC at 5-0. Boonville and Hallsville are each 4-1 while So. Boone is 3-2.