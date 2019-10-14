The Ss. Peter & Paul B volleyball team had a productive day while finishing 2-2 in the St. Peter Marshall Tournament.

St. Peter & Paul volleyball coach Dina Herzog said this was a great tournament for the younger girls. “They got to touch a bunch of volleyballs,” Herzog said. “They got to higher level teams and step it up a bit.”

In the opening round against Lutheran School Academy in Cole Camp, Ss. Peter & Paul fell in two straight sets 11-25 and 21-25.

Herzog said LSA had one very good server. “Other than that, we played well,” Herzog said. “We passed, set and scored. I’m proud of the girls not letting that one player stop us from doing our thing and playing like we can.”

In the second match, Ss. Peter & Paul defeated St. Paul’s-Concordia in two straight sets 25-19 and 25-21.

Herzog said the girls allowed too many dropped balls. “We adjusted and finished with the win,” Herzog said. “This team is fundamentally doing things correctly. We will work on serving more aggressively and talking on the court.”

In the third match against Clinton Christian Academy, Ss. Peter & Paul won in two sets 25-11 and 25-13.

Herzog said this was a slower paced game for the girls. “We tried a few things because of the confidence the whole team was showing,” Herzog said. “It’s great to see everyone contribute.”

In the fourth match, Ss. Peter & Paul lost in two straight against St. Peter Marshall 22-25 and 11-25.

Herzog said set one was a great game. “We fought for each point,” Herzog said. “Game 2 showed how we started to get tired, missed serves, and let balls drop. Had we played them earlier, the outcome may not have been the same.”

Mabry Caton led the Lady Warriors with 16 kills, 11 assists, eight aces and three digs. Bella Imhoff finished the tournament with 18 kills, seven aces, six digs and four assists, followed by Randi Cottrell with 19 aces, seven assists and one kill, Sydney Nowlin with 15 assists, seven kills, one ace and one dig, Reagan Wilson nine assists, seven kills, one ace and one dig, Riley Wilson 13 kills and one dig, Addison Johns seven aces, Ellise Kirchner four aces and one assist and Delaney Rowlett with one assist.