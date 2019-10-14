The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team once again made great strides over the weekend while competing in the Eldon Tournament.

While finishing pool play as the No. 3 seed, the Lady Pirates opened the tournament with a split against Fulton 21-25 and 25-21. Then, after losing to Southern Boone in two 22-25 and 23-25, Boonville lost in two straight against Calvary Lutheran 15-25 and 18-25.

In the first match in bracket play, Boonville fell to Owensville in two sets 12-25 and 23-25.

“We started off with a win against Fulton to give us some momentum at the beginning of the day and then played a great game against Southern Boone,” said head coach Hannah Ashley.

Abby Reisinger had 44 assists, 16 digs, six attack attempts, four kills and one ace for Boonville in four matches. Nora Morris added 30 attack attempts, 17 kills, 11 digs, six blocks, four assists and two aces while Madison Smith had 48 attack attempts, 13 kills, five blocks and two assists, Kennedy Renfrow 38 digs, 22 attack attempts, five kills and one assist, Carson Dee 25 attack attempts, 20 digs, nine kills, four aces and one assist, Lily Terrell 29 attack attempts, 23 digs, three kills, three blocks and one ace, and Gabi Webster 12 digs, nine attack attempts, three aces and one kill.