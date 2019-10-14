What was supposed to be a weekend tournament for theBoonville Lady Pirates softball team was cut down to just two games on Saturday.

Although the competition was still worth the trip to Carthage, the Lady Pirates also came back with a split after beating the host team 9-5 in the first game and losing to Kearney 15-6 in the second.

Boonville Pirates softball coach Christie Zoeller said even though this tournament was officially cancelled due to weather, it was a great trip with two games that really pushed the team. “We faced two good teams and did a lot of things right this weekend,” Zoeller said. “The number one thing was that we hit the ball and hit it hard, against good pitching. Our defense also saw a big cut in the number of errors we committed. I feel like this was a positive way to go into next week with districts ahead of us.”

The Lady Pirates will definitely use the game against Carthage as a positive. Along with out-hitting Carthage 12-7, Boonville also had to rally in this game. Trailing 3-2 after three innings, the Lady Pirates rallied back with one in the fifth to tie the game and then scored six in the sixth for the win.

“This was a great win for us,” Zoeller said. “We hit the ball hard and had right defense.”

Abby Pulliam picked up the complete-game victory for Boonville. In seven innings, Pulliam (3-3) gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out nine batters.

Junior Kourtney Kendrick also had a big game at the plate for the Lady Pirates. While moving up her average for the season to .400, Kendrick was perfect against Carthage with three singles and two runs batted in.

Emma West finished the game 2-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBIs while Pulliam had two singles, Daylynn Baker one double and two RBIs, Rachel Massa and Alexis Albin each with one single and one RBI and Brooke Eichelberger and Olivia Eichelberger each with one single.

In the second game, the Lady Pirates were right there with Kearney down only 6-3 after three and 10-6 after four. However in the fifth inning, Kearney broke the game wide open with five runs for the victory.

Emma West took the loss in the circle for Boonville, dropping her to 3-8 on the season. West pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up 15 runs on 15 hits and four walks while striking out two batters. Pulliam then came in and pitched 2/3 inning and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one.

The Lady Pirates also managed eight hits in the loss, with West going 3-for-3 with one double and two RBIs. Baker had a single, double and two RBIs while Alexis Albin added two singles and one RBI and Brooke Eichelberger with one single and one RBI.





