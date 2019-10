Class 3

District 15

Softball

Tournament

At Moberly

Seedings

1. Kirksville

2. Chillicothe

3. Marshall

4. Moberly

5. Boonville

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Moberly vs. Boonville, 4:30 p.m.

Chillicothe vs. Marshall, 6 p.m.

Moberly-Boonville winner vs. Kirksville, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Championship, 6 p.m.

Class 1

District 6

Softball

Tournament

At Fayette

Seedings

1. Fayette

2. Harrisburg

3. Pilot Grove

4. New Franklin

5. Slater

6. Glasgow

Wednesday, Oct. 16

New Franklin vs. Slater, 5 p.m.

Pilot Grove vs. Glasgow, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Fayette vs. New Franklin-Slater winner, 5 p.m.

Harrisburg vs. Pilot Grove-Glasgow winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

Championship, 5 p.m.