AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Tulsa Oilers, BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Kearney at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Pierce City

7 p.m. — Truman vs. Park Hill South at Park Hill High School

7 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Ruskin

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Truman at Columbia Rock Bridge Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Class 2 District 14 Individual Tournament, Lee’s Summit North High School

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Indy Fuel at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Lee’s Summit North at St. Thomas Aquinas Tournament

Truman at Columbia Rock Bridge Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

8 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at DeSoto (Kan.) Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

9 a.m. — Oak Grove at Lafayette County Tournament, Higginsville

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

11:30 a.m. — Grain Valley at Platte County Invitational, Platte County Community Center North

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South at Class 2 District 13 Individual Tournament, Rock Bridge High School, Columbia

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

8 a.m. — Truman at Suburban Large Seven Championships, Liberty North High School

8:15 a.m. — Grain Valley at Suburban Small Seven Championships, Jesse James Park, Kearney

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Six Championships, Lee’s Summit North High School

9 a.m. — Oak Grove at Missouri River Valley Conference Championships, Lexington

9:15 a.m. — Van Horn, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kearney Invitational, Jesse James Park, Kearney

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Friday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Italian Open, 5 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Gymnastics: FIG World Championships: Men’s all-around, 9 a.m., 5:30 p.m., OLY (208)

• Tennis: ATP Shanghai/WTA Tianjin quarterfinals, 9:30 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: Champions Tour SAS Championship, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: UEFA Euro Qualifying: Iceland at France, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: PGA Houston Open, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College soccer: Maryland at Michigan State, 5:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Nations League: United States at Cuba, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College hockey: Air Force at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• CFL: Ottawa at Toronto, 6 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• College football: Lafayette at Princeton, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: Anaheim at Columbus, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• College football: Virginia at Miami (Fla.), 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• High school football: Olathe (Kan.) East at Shawnee Mission West, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• MLB playoffs: NLCS: Washington at St. Louis, 7 p.m., TBS (50)

• NBA preseason: Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m., NBA (273)

• College football: Colorado State at New Mexico, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Motorsports: NHRA Friday Nitro Live: Concord, N.C., 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College volleyball: Michigan State at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• College volleyball: South Carolina at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SEC (284)

• Gymnastics: FIG World Championships: Men’s all-around, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Colorado at Oregon, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Rugby: World Cup: New Zealand vs. Italy, 11:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Friday’s Radio

• High school football: Park Hill at Blue Springs South, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• High school football: Blue Valley at Bishop Miege, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB playoffs: NLCS: Washington at St. Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)