The LSE Pirates eighth grade football team improved to 3-1 on the season by beating the Versailles Tigers 36-6.

As for the LSE Pirates seventh grade football team, they fell to Versailles in a close game 32-30.

The eighth grade Pirates, 3-1 and winners of its last three games, jumped out to a 28-6 halftime lead against Versailles and then put up a touchdown and two-point conversion in the third quarter to garner the victory.

LSE Pirates football coach Curtis Walk said it was a great overall effort from the kids. “They are fun to watch and are becoming disciplined at all aspects of the game,” Walk said.

Dakota Troost led the Pirates with 12 carries for 109 yards and one touchdown along with two catches for 40 yards and one score. Xavier Flippin finished the game with eight carries for 69 yards and one score while Rhodes Leonard added four carries for 43 yards and one score, Chase Amos three carries for 17 yards and Blake Griffin two carries for 12 yards.

Andrew Rhorer completed 3 of 6 passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns while Will Stock had one catch for 36 yards and one score.

On defense, Flippin and Stock each had a total of 14 tackles. Flippin finished the game with 10 solo stops and four assisted tackles while Stock had 13 solo stops and one sack. Troost and Leonard each had seven solo stops while Griffin added four solo stops and two sacks, Gage Hodges and Abram Taylor each with five solo stops, Lawson Edwards three solo stops and Tyson White with two assisted tackles and one interception.

In the seventh grade game, LSE led Versailles 16-12 at the half but was outscored 22-14 in the second half to suffer the loss.

Walk said the boys played their best game all season. “We just couldn’t catch a break towards the end of the game,” Walk said. “Our kids keep getting better each week.”

Austin Downing led all rushers in the game for LSE, 0-4 on the season, with 16 carries for 172 yards and three touchdowns. Cooper Pfeiffer finished the game with eight carries for 96 yards and one score while D’Avion Jones added six carries for 22 yards and Rhad Leathers five carries for 17 yards.

On defense, Pfeiffer led all tacklers with 12 solo stops and two assisted tackles. Max Rapp finished the game with four solo stops and two assisted tackles while Jones had three solo stops and three assisted tackles, Jamal Franklin four solo stops and one sack and Elijah Butler with three solo stops and two assisted tackles.



