The match Thursday night against the Marshall Lady Owls was more than just playing volleyball.

Each year the Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team host a “Pink Out” game at the Windsor gymasium to recognized those who have lost a loved one or have even battled or still battling cancer.

With a good crowd on hand for the “Pink Out” game, Boonville and Marshall battled to the very end with the Lady Pirates losing in straight sets 18-25 and 20-25.

The loss dropped Boonville to 1-13-1 overall.

Boonville volleyball coach Hannah Ashley said the “Pink Out” game was a good turn out. “First, I want to thank all the families that made the event happen,” Ashley said.

This match was our most exciting for sure. Marshall had some hitters. Lily Terrell and Kennedy Renfrow adjusted to the hitters and were quick to react. There was improvement all around the court. Abby Reisinger and the hitters (Nora Morris and Madison Smith) were talking the entire time about the next play. Smith and Morris had a great game, where they got multiple blocks to give us some momentum. Renfrow earned the leadership ball for her communication on the court as well as her trustworthiness in the back row. The girls on the court met in the middle after each point. There was so much positivity on the court and in the stands.”

The first and second set were like night and day for Boonville. In set one, Marshall led the Lady Pirates from the onslaught and took a 18-8 lead after a hit off the block. But Boonville also had its moments while cutting the lead to six on two different occasions late in the match at 21-15 and again at 24-18. However on the final point of the set, the Lady Pirates served the ball in the net to give Marshall a 1-0 lead in the match.

In the second set, Boonville and Marshall went back and forth with 11 ties and seven lead changes. The Lady Pirates also led Marshall by as much as three points while taking a 10-7 lead after a Lady Owl error.

Boonville also scored on three straight possessions earlier in the match after a kill by sophomore Nora Morris and two points by freshman Madison Smith, who had a kill and a hit off the block.

However after battling back and forth, Boonville also erased a three-point deficit at 18-15 to tie the match at 18-all after back-to-back blocks by Smith and senior Lily Terrell and a ace by senior Carson Dee. Unfortunately for the Lady Pirates, Marshall went to its bread and butter in juniors Allie and Emma Schulte and outscored Boonville 7-2 for the rest of the match to win in two sets.

Kennedy Renfrow led the Lady Pirates with 15 digs along with nine attack attempts and one kill. Nora Morris finished the match with 11 attack attempts, three assists, three blocks and two digs while Madison Smith had 10 attack attempts, five kills and three blocks, Abby Reisinger 14 assists, three digs and one kill, Lily Terrell nine attack attempts, two kills, two blocks and two digs, Carson Dee seven digs, three kills, three attack attempts and one assist, Lillian Rohrbach four attack attempts, one kill, one block and one dig and Gabi Webster with two attack attempts.

In the JV match, Boonville fell in three sets against Marshall 17-25, 25-21 and 12-15.

Genae Hodge led the Lady Pirates with 11 attack attempts along with six digs, three kills, two blocks and one ace. Abby Fuemmeler finished the match with eight assists, seven digs, three aces, one attack attempt and one kill while Katelyn Smith added 10 attack attempts, four kills and two digs, Ava Parman nine attack attempts, four kills, one dig and one ace, Alyssa Gross seven attack attempts, four kills and one dig, Kinley Fox four attack attempts and one kill, Shelby Campbell four digs and one ace, Claire Witting four digs, Molly Schuster two digs and one ace, Rachele Muscas three digs, Madison Smith two assists, Heather Hall one attack attempt and one dig and Ashlen Homan with one attack attempt and one kill