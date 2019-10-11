CASSVILLE — Aurora sophomore Kaci Singer and junior Aubrey Boatwright have been a formidable pair all season on the cross country course and that continued Tuesday in the Cassville Invitational.

The East Newton boys, fresh off winning their home invitational, won at Cassville with 38 points, thanks to four runners who finished among the top seven point-scoring individuals.

Singer and Boatwright finished second and third Tuesday with times of 20 minutes, 11.60 seconds and 20:25.30, respectively. Singer and Boatwright placed second and fourth at East Newton.

Aurora senior Mette Geerling finished 51st in 26:31.80, as the Lady Houns remain two runners shy of competing in the team standings.

Lamar freshman Kiersten Potter won the individual honors, as she did Saturday at East Newton, and she posted an impressive time of 19:36.70 on Tuesday, although it was 11 seconds slower than her time Saturday. Singer, however, fell back from her 19:57.00 time Saturday.

In the team sweepstakes, four teams were separated by 10 points: Cassville won at 76, followed by Lamar at 79, McDonald County 81, and Pea Ridge (Arkansas) 86.

McDonald County sophomore Bailey Miller led the Lady Mustangs in fifth in 21:52.80 and Melissa McCrory placed 14th in 23:11.50, Anna Price 15th in 23:12.40, Ragan Wilson 33rd in 24:43.50, and Addy Mick 35th in 25:04.80. McCrory and Price are freshmen, Wilson and Mick seniors. Additionally, sophomore Haley Mick finished 56th in 27:01.50 and freshman Haley Walczak took 79th in 34:15.30.

East Newton freshmen Dorothy Smith, Kylie Voorhies, and Madison Kelley finished 20th, 21st, and 31st overall with times of 23:25.60, 23:26.40, and 24:38.10, respectively, while Ella Rader and Jasmine Hill, both sophomores, rounded out the runners counting for the team score by finishing 47th (Rader 26:16.90) and 49th (Hill 26:25.30). Other Lady Patriot finishers included sophomore Brianna Kemble 50th in 26:26.10 and freshman Angela Carter 62nd in 27:48.20.

On the boys side, East Newton’s quartet of sophomore Kelton Sorrell, senior Jacob Bennion, sophomore Gabriel Bergen, and sophomore Garrett Downum placed third (Sorrell 16:47.50), fourth (Bennion 17:02.80), fifth (Bergen 17:05.10), and seventh (Downum 17:29.30). These four runners combined for 19 points.

McDonald County seniors Garrett Spears and David Lazalde each finished in the top 10, Spears sixth in 17:11.60 and Lazalde eighth in 17:38.00.

Aurora sophomore Gavin Youngblood finished 34th in 18:49.70.

Seneca freshman Gabriel Garcia placed 26th in 23:54.00.

East Newton hosts the Big 8 Championship meet on Monday.

Team scores, girls: Cassville 76, Lamar 79, McDonald County 81, Pea Ridge 86, Monett 113, East Newton 133, Liberal 144, Carthage 147.

Team scores, boys: East Newton 38, Southwest 79, Lamar 110, Cassville 113, Carthage 115, McDonald County 161, Monett 165, Liberal 199, Reeds Spring 234, Pea Ridge 262, Berryville 303, Crane 325, Aurora 326, Wheaton 344, School of the Ozarks 367, McAuley Catholic 388.