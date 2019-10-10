The Blue Springs South girls tennis team was little match for five-time defending state champion Columbia Rock Bridge.

The second-seeded Jaguars fell 5-0 to the top-seeded Bruins in the Class 2 District 13 championship Wednesday at Rock Bridge High School.

The Bruins swept doubles and Blue Springs South’s Francesca Klosener and Khiara Cox fell in No. 1 and 2 singles to give Rock Bridge the necessary five wins to advance to sectionals.

“We knew we had a tough putt and the girls fought as hard as they could but we were no match for the strong Bruin team,” Jaguars coach Jake Estep said. “Rock Bridge is on their quest for their sixth straight state title and it was a bummer to draw them this early in team competition, but it is what it is. We had a heck of a year and will try to get a team through to sectionals on Saturday at the individual district tournament.”