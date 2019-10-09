The Ss. Peter & Paul volleyball team improved to 13-2-1 by beating Jefferson Middle School 27-25 and 25-8.

Kylee Turner led the Lady Warriors with 16 assists and four kills. Addy Nichols had eight kills, two digs, one assist and one ace while Addie Hubach had five kills, four digs, one assist and one ace, Alison Eichelberger three digs and one ace, Bridgette Lutz three kills and one dig, Allison Drummond one ace, one assist, one kill and one dig, Ava Esser two kills and one dig and Bailey Atkinson with one dig.

In the B-team match, Ss. Peter & Paul defeated Jefferson Middle School in three sets 25-22, 17-25 and 15-5.

Mabry Caton had seven kills, five aces and one dig to lead the Lady Warriors. Sydney Nowlin had five assists, two aces, two digs and one kill while Bella Imhoff added five digs, four aces and one kill, Randi Cottrell three aces, one kill and one dig, Reagan Wilson three assists and one dig, Riley Wilson and Delaney Rowlett each with one kill and Ellise Kirchner with one dig.