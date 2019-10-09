New Franklin baseball team falls to Jamestown; Pilot Grove softball team loses to Leeton

Justice Singleton went 3-for-5 with two singles, one double and four RBIs to lead the New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball team past Jamestown Tuesday night in Jamestown 16-9.

The Lady Bulldogs, 8-12 on the season, opened the game with 11 unanswered runs in the first 3 1/2 innings and then scored five runs in the top half of the sixth.

New Franklin coach Ross Dowell said the team played well for the first-three innings defensively and pitching, but then started committing errors and walking a lot of batters. “The field was hard and made it tough to field balls,” Dowell said. “We had some good at bats up and down the lineup.”

Alexia Sprick picked up the complete-game victory for New Franklin.

Kayce Hundley finished the game with a single and a double while Isabelle Matney had one single and three RBIs, Carly Dorson one single and two RBIs, Anne Benner one single and one RBI and Abby Maupin, Addy Salmon and Kristen Flick each with one single.

On Monday, New Franklin fell to Hallsville 10-0 in six innings.

Sprick took the loss for New Franklin.

Hundley had two hits in the game for the Lady Bulldogs, both being singles. Benner had the only other hit.

Jamestown (BB) 19,

New Franklin 7

Jamestown rallied from a 4-3 deficit after 2 1/2 by outscoring New Franklin 16-3 over the next four innings for a 19-7 win Tuesday night in Jamestown.

The Bulldogs, dropping to 8-5 overall, committed a total of seven errors in the game compared to just three for Jamestown and struck out 12 times while the Eagles had only five strikeouts. “Two of their 12 hits were three-run home runs and a grand slam,” said New Franklin coach Erich Gerding. “I thought Caleb Hull battled his butt off, but after that, the wheels fell off.”

Hull took the loss for New Franklin by giving up five runs on four hits and four walks in four innings. He also struck out five batters. Andy Neal and Jackson Dorson also split time on the mound for the Bulldogs.

Gavin Bishop went 3-for-4 with one home run and three RBIs. Crayton Gallatin had two hits and one RBI while Keaton Eads and Zac Held added one hit and one RBI and Tysen Dowell and Andy Neal each with one hit.

Leeton (SB) 9, Pilot Grove 4

The Pilot Grove Lady Tigers softball team fell Tuesday night at home against the Leeton Bulldogs 9-4.

The Lady Tigers, dropping to 6-12 on the season, trailed Leeton only 6-4 after three but then surrendered three more runs in the sixth.

Abby Schupp took the loss in the circle for Pilot Grove by giving up nine runs on 11 hits and four walks while striking out five.

Leeton also out-hit Pilot Grove 11-7. Natalie Rentel had a single, double and two RBIs for the Lady Tigers. Grace Phillips had a single and a double while Kaitlyn Maggard, Abby Schupp and Marci Lammers each had one hit.