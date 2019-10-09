The Boonville Pirates soccer team definitely shared the wealth Tuesday night against the Fulton Hornets.

While winning by a score of 8-1 to improve to 7-4-1 on the season, the Pirates also had six different players score at least one goal. Seniors Angel Garcia and Will Rehagen each had two goals.

Despite the seven goal differential, head coach Kaz Hazell said the first half of the first 15 minutes started off slow as Fulton scored in the 14th minute of the game to tie it up at 1-1.

“After the goal Fulton scored, the boys stepped up and responded back with another goal in the 25th minute of the game,” Hazell said. “The half ended at 3-1 with Garcia, Austin Rice and Garcia again. The second half of the game the boys had five more goals. Two freshmen, Austin Rice and Isaac Mariott, were able to get their first career varsity goals on the season. Jimi Barbarotta had a beautiful finish from about 25 yards out in the 51st minute.

“Gage Allison made an appearance in the goal as well. Keeper Gabe Lorenz was able to step out of the box and play on the field as an attacking mid and got his first goal of the season. Will had two goals on the game with one being a penalty kick. Angel had two goals on the game with one being a great header into the back of the net with Josh Chrisman on the assist. It was a great game for the boys that do not get a lot of varsity minutes to come on the field and get some experience.”

Boonville got on the board first in the 13th minute of the game when Garcia scored on an assist by Rehagen. Then, after Fulton scored its only goal to tie the game at 1-all, the Pirates came back with two more goals to extend the lead to 3-1 at the half. Rehagen added the second goal unassisted at the 25 minute mark. Then, at the 28 minute mark, Garcia punched it in after an assist from Chrisman.

Boonville added five more goals in the second half, with Barbarotta scoring an unassisted goal at the 51st minute. Rehagen then scored his two goals back-to-back at the 54 and 57 minute mark. Rehagen’s first goal came on a penalty kick while the second came on an assist from Austin Coleman.

Marriott and Lorenz then closed out the scoring for Boonville with goals at the 70 and 74 minute mark. Gentry assisted on Lorenz’s goal.

The Pirates also finished the match with 11 shot attempts and nine shots on goal while Fulton had five shot attempts and four shots on goal.

Gabe Lorenz finished the match with 10 saves.