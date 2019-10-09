Boonville Lady Pirates softball coach Christie Zoeller said Tuesday night’s 10-1 loss against Fulton was another case of too many errors.

Although Fulton only scored in two of the seven innings, the runs were too many in each frame as the Hornets put up four in the first and six again in the fifth.

Boonville scored it’s only run of the ballgame in the top-half of the fourth to trail Fulton at that point by a score of 4-1.

As for the errors, Boonville finished the game with seven. However only three of the 10 runs were unearned.

“Fulton only scored in two innings in this game, but unfortunately they scored big each time,” Zoeller said. “We are still looking for a way to be error-free and more consistent. We were able to put the bat on the ball and string some hits together tonight. We just have to find a way to push more runs across.”

Emma West took the loss for Boonville by giving up 10 runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three batters. Abby Pulliam then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed one hit.

Kettle picked up the win for Fulton with eight strikeouts in seven innings.

Fulton also out-hit Boonville 10-9, with Pittman and Hedgpath each collecting two hits.

For Boonville, Alexis Albin remains on a tear after finishing 2-for-4 with two singles. Rachel Massa finished the game with one single and one RBI while Kourtney Kendrick, Brooke Eichelberger, Emma West, Bryanna Jones, Olivia Eichelberger and Daylynn Baker added one single each.

Fulton also won the JV game against Boonville 5-0.

The Lady Pirates JV, 10-6 on the season, gave up two in the second and three again in the third to suffer the loss.

“Our hitting was a little cold tonight,” said JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft. “When we hit good pitches, they went right to a glove. Rachel and Alexis pitched well for us tonight. In a game where we had some girls playing in some different spots, our defense played well. Fulton was able to capitalize on some big hits up the line with runners on.”

Massa took the loss for Boonville by giving up five runs on five hits and two walks in three innings. Massa also struck out one batter. Albin, meanwhile, pitched one inning in relief.

The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team will compete in the Carthage High School Varsity Softball Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12.

Fourteen teams will make up the tournament, which begins on Friday with all first-round games. Teams competing in the tournament along with Boonville are: Oak Park, Ozark, Stoutland, Macon County, Jeff City, East Newton, Monett, Kearney, Neosho, Nevada, Joplin, Lamar and Carthage.

Boonville will play Lamar in the opening round on Friday, starting at 5:30 p.m. The winner will play Carthage on Friday at 7:15 p.m. Carthage drew a bye in the opening round.