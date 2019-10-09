The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team did everything it could to keep up with Calvary Lutheran Monday night at the Windsor gymnasium.

Although the Lady Lions breeze through the first set, winning 25-5, Boonville put up a good fight in the second set before losing by a score of 16-25.

The loss dropped Boonville to 1-12-1 on the season.

Boonville volleyball coach Hannah Ashley said all together the team lacked communication, which was Calvary Lutheran’s strength. “We will be working on communication drills and trust digs,” Ashley said. “Abby Reisinger took home the leadership ball due to her communication and positivity on the court. Kennedy Renfrow and Lily Terrell had some awesome digs to the setter. Now our hitters need to learn to execute.”

Calvary Lutheran, who finished second at state last year in Class 1, jumped out to a 11-0 lead in the first set behind the serving of sophomore Julia Kollmeyer.

Boonville, meanwhile, scored its first point on a Calvary Lutheran service error but found points hard to come by after that.

In the second set, the Lady Pirates led only once after senior Lily Terrell opened the set with a service point. But even then, Boonville kept the set close while trailing 10-9 after a Calvary Lutheran error and 16-13.

Unfortunately for the Lady Pirates, they never got any closer in the match as Calvary Lutheran held a 9-3 advantage for the victory.

Renfrow led Boonville with nine digs and three attack attempts while Nora Morris added seven attack attempts, two digs, one block and one assist, Madison Smith six attack attempts, two blocks, one kill and one dig, Lily Terrell four attack attempts, four digs, one block and one assist, Gabi Webster seven attack attempts, Abby Reisinger four digs and one kill, Lillian Rohrbach four attack attempts and one kill and Carson Dee with two attack attempts and two digs.

Calvary Lutheran also won the JV match against Boonville 25-9 and 25-13.

Ava Parman led the Lady Pirates JV with five attack attempts and two aces. Alyssa Gross had four attack attempts, one block and one dig while Katelyn Smith added four attack attempts and two kills, Rachele Mucas three digs, Shelby Campbell two aces and one dig, Molly Schuster two digs, Abby Fuemmeler two assists, Heather Hall one attack attempt and Kinley Fox with one assist.