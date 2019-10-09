The Boonville Lady Pirates tennis team dropped its opening match in the team portion of the Class 1 District 13 Tournament Monday at the high school tennis courts by losing to No. 6 odessa 5-1.

The No. 3 doubles team of Danielle Dillon and Molly Amos picked up the only win in the match for Boonville by beating Odessa’s McKinley Tate and Liberty Hobson 8-6.

Boonville entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed behind top-seeded Marshall and No. 2 Warrensburg.

Boonville tennis coach Melissa Harvey said the outcome of the match was unexpected. “We knew Odessa was not going to be an easy team, but we didn’t expect to go out and play like we did,” Harvey said. “For some reason we had a hard time fundamentally with our footwork and follow through. We needed to win at least two of the doubles matches and we came close with one and a close match on the second, but just couldn’t secure the two needed to be comfortable going into singles.”

In other doubles matches, the No. 1 team of Abbie Grizzle and Emma Neidig fell by a score of 8-3 while the No. 2 team of Kali Corbitt and Jessica Lammers lost by a score of 8-5.

Odessa also won in all three singles matches in straight sets. At No. 1 singles, Grizzle fell 6-2 and 6-4. At No. 2 singles, Neidig lost 6-3 and 6-4. Meanwhile, at No. 3 singles, Corbitt fell 6-3 and 6-4.

Harvey said Grizzle, Neidig and Corbitt stepped up their game during the second set of their singles matches but was unable to get on top of the scoreboard to tie it up to play a third set. “Jessica Lammers started strong gaining the first point on her opponent and continuing with a lead to win the first set in singles,” Harvey said. “She also was in the lead of her second set, but due to Odessa gaining five matches first, Lammers was unable to finish and Dillon and Amos weren’t able to start their matches.”

Boonville will compete in the individual portion of the district tournament on Saturday, Oct. 12th at Grover Park in Warrensburg.