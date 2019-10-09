The Bunceton Lady Dragons volleyball team fell in two straight sets Monday night against Lincoln by the scores of 4-25 and 21-25.

Bunceton volleyball coach Dustin Ray said the girls played the worst game sets that they have played all year. "If there was a mistake that could have been made, we made it," Ray said. "Our lack of communication and lack of leadership hurt us big time in this game. When you play against a good team, you can't give them anything. Our hitting numbers dramatically fell from our last game, and as a result, we took a beating."

Laney Heilman led the Lady Dragons with three service points along with three kills on three attack attempts, three digs and two blocks. Ashlyn Twenter added six attack attempts, three service points with one ace, one block and one dig. Cara Bishop had five service points along with three assists, one dig and one attack attempt while Madelynn Myers added six service points with one ace and one attack attempt, Madison Brown five service points and one attack attempt, Reagan Triebsch three service points with one ace and one attack attempt and Savanna Tracy with two attack attempts and one dig.

In the JV match, Bunceton lost in three sets against Lincoln 25-22, 12-25 and 12-15.

Ray said another roller coaster match for the JV program. "The girls came out strong in set one and looked great," Ray said. "Set two was another drop in productivity for us. We struggled to make good passes and sets. Game three was an all-out war for both teams and we came out on the losing side."

Lyrik Tracy finished the match for the Lady Dragons JV team with nine service points with three aces. Madison Brown had 10 service points with two aces while Kaelyn Crews added four kills on seven attack attempts and one block, Emily Breece with nine service points with two aces, Alyssa Welch eight service points and one ace, Alexia Hein seven service points with two aces, Bella Vaca five service points and Kylee Myers four assists.