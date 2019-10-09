The Blue Springs girls tennis team saw its three-year district title streak come to an end Tuesday.

Lee’s Summit North rallied with four singles wins to make up for a 2-1 doubles deficit and claim a 5-4 win against the host and second-seeded Wildcats in a Class 2 District 14 semifinal Tuesday at Baumgardner Park.

“Tough loss but we played really well,” Blue Springs coach Jennifer Kramer said.

Bentley Walters and Molly McGaw claimed a close 8-6 win over Riley Young and Ashley Borron in No. 1 doubles. Allie Brown and Molly Hocker claimed an 8-4 victory over Kelly Connolly and Lauren Draney at No. 2, but North’s Morgan McGurk and Sarah Green blanked Jamie Bowman and Azure Radford 8-0 at No. 3.

Walters cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Young in No. 1 singles, and Brown prevailed 6-0, 6-1 over Connolly in the No. 2 match.

But the third-seeded Broncos swept the other four singles matches to claim the win, Borron (6-1, 6-2), McGurk (6-1, 6-1), Green (6-1, 6-0) and Draney (6-2, 6-0) prevailing.

North advances to the championship match against top-seeded St. Teresa’s Academy at 3:15 p.m. today at the Plaza Tennis Center.

ST. TERESA’S 5, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 0: Perennial state power St. Teresa’s Academy was too much for William Chrisman in a Class 2 District 14 semifinal at the Plaza Tennis Center.

The host and top-seeded Stars swept doubles and Tori Gant and Emma Place fell in their singles matches before the others finished to end it.

"In the doubles matches, at least 10 of those games combined went to multiple deuce points where we held advantages and could not finish,” Bears coach Jason Grubb said. “When you give strong teams extra chances, they will make you pay for it. However, most of my girls get to tennis their freshman year and we're essentially hardworking, grind-it-out players and we were unable to play that style when St. Teresa's girls started aggressively moving forward on our short balls. We still have some opportunities coming up on Friday in individual districts (8 a.m. at Lee’s Summit North) to showcase our Bear pride but it was sad to see the team run end today. No worries though because we snuck over for Cheesecake Factory after it was done for a bit of team bonding time. Coach Smith and I have had so much fun with this amazing group of young women.”

FORT OSAGE 5, NORTH KANSAS CITY 0: Fort Osage claimed a 5-0 win over North Kansas City Monday to advance to Tuesday’s semifinal against top-seeded Liberty