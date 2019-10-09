The Blue Springs South softball team finished off its conference and regular season with a loss.

Lee’s Summit North claimed a 6-5 Suburban Big Six victory over the Jaguars in a seesaw battle Tuesday at North.

The host Broncos scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to erase a 5-3 deficit and improved to 16-8 overall and 5-4 in the conference.

Blue Springs South finished the regular season at 15-6 and 5-5.

Regi Hecker hit a double to lead off the top of the sixth inning, stole third base and scored on Addie Lightner’s single to tie it 3-3. Bailey Brumley hit and RBI double to put the Jaguars in front and scored on an error to give South a 5-3 advantage.

The Broncos scored single runs in each of the second and third innings, but the Jaguars tied it with two in the fourth. Hecker scored on a pair of North errors and Brumley hit an RBI triple off the fence to tie it 2-2.

The Broncos scored again in the fifth to take a 3-2 lead.

Maddie Burton went 4-for-4 to lead the Broncos at the plate, and pitcher Cierra Harrison struck out seven in a complete game victory.

FORT OSAGE 17, BELTON 11: Fort Osage had to rely on its offense to come within one win of sweeping the Suburban Middle Seven Conference.

Bailee Rinacke hit two home runs and Alysa Garlock slugged a three-run homer as the Indians amassed 22 hits to outlast host Belton in a slugfest Tuesday.

Fort Osage (15-7) improved to 11-0 in the conference with a home game against Oak Park today.

Rinacke finished 4-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs. Garlock’s three-run homer in the fourth broke a 4-4 tie and gave the Indians a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

“This was such a great hitting display,” Fort Osage coach Kelly Sullivan said. “Alysa Garlock, with her three-run home run, changed the pace of the game. Then Bailee Rinacke sealed the deal with her two home runs.”

Kyra McIntosh had two doubles, a triple and three RBIs, and Savannah Short had two doubles and two RBIs. Garlock finished with three hits, including a double. Lindsey Barker was 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs, Emma James was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI and Anna Morton added two hits.

Sadie Waller went five innings in relief of Harley Vassholz for the win. She allowed seven runs but all were unearned.

On Monday, Fort Osage rolled to a 17-0 Suburban Middle Seven home victory over Ruskin as James pitched a three-inning no-hitter.

The Indians scored 16 runs in the first inning. Aspen Treadwill was 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs and Kiley Mickey was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs to lead Fort Osage (14-7, 10-0 Middle Seven).

McIntosh and Olivia Siefker each added two hits and an RBI and James had a hit, an RBI and three runs.

James walked one and struck out six in her no-hitter.

BLUE SPRINGS 3, LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 1: Blue Springs rallied in the final two innings to cap its regular season and conference schedule with a road victory over Lee’s Summit West.

Down 1-0 entering the sixth inning, Savannah Maynard singled with one out. Bella Andrew then hit a two-out double and Maddie Kielty followed with a two-run single to center to put the Wildcats ahead.

Blue Springs added an insurance run in the seventh inning. Presley Ziegenbein singled to score courtesy runner Lexie Splichal after pitcher Brooklyn Saysoff singled to lead off the inning and Maynard’s hit advanced Splichal to third.

Saysoff finished off a three-hitter for the win. The only run she allowed was unearned as the Wildcats enter district play at 17-9 overall and finish 5-5 in the conference.

GRAIN VALLEY 2-2, SMITHVILLE 4-1: Grain Valley scored a run in each of the sixth and seventh innings to salvage the second game of a Suburban Small Seven doubleheader Tuesday.

BriLeigh Sims had an RBI double and Alexis Parra had an RBI single to erase a 1-0 deficit to claim the 2-1 win.

Hailey Hemme allowed just four hits and three walks while striking out eight for the win.

In the first game, Smithville outscored the Eagles 4-2 in the sixth inning for a 4-2 win.

Avery Huffman suffered the loss despite striking out 16 Smithville batters. She allowed five hits and six walks.

Mikayla Chairez and Riley Downey had Grain Valley’s only hits and Malia Gutierrez drove in a run.

TRUMAN 8, STALEY 5: Myel White had a big day at the plate and in the circle to lead Truman to a Suburban Large Seven home victory over Staley Monday at Adair Park.

White pitched a complete game, allowing eight hits, three earned runs and no walks while striking out nine. She also went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs.

Cecelia Mora was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, and Kara Amos and Erynn Boatright each added a hit and an RBI.

Trailing 2-1, the Patriots scored two runs in the third inning and four in the fourth to grab a 7-2 lead. Truman improved to 14-11 overall and 6-4 in the conference with its third straight win.

The Patriots went 2-2 in the Columbia Hickman Tournament Friday and Saturday, losing 4-0 to Blair Oaks and 10-9 to Poplar Bluff before rebounding with a 6-0 win over Sedalia Smith-Cotton and 10-0 win over St. Joseph’s Academy.