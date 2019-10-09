The Boonville Pirates JV football team fell on the road Monday night against Versailles 26-13.

The Pirates, 3-3 on the season, trailed Versailles 20-0 at the half before rallying back with 13 points in the fourth quarter. The Tigers also put up six points in the fourth.

Hunter Pethan led all rushers for Boonville with 16 carries for 44 yards, while Edrissa Bah had six carries for 32 yards and Nash McKenzie with three carries for 14 yards.

Bah also completed 8 of 20 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Luke Green had two catches for 32 yards and one score while McKenzie had three for 29 yards and Pethan three for 28 yards and one score.

On defense, Ethan Watson had nine tackles and two tackles for loss. Connor Acton added eight tackles and one tackle for loss, followed by Nash McKenzie with seven and one, Landon Williams with six and one, Trent Maxwell with six, Max Eckerle and Dustyn Taylor each with five, Luke Green four, Hunter Force, Michael DeLeon, Jordan Pinkett, Chandler Stonecipher, Cole Mackey and Zane Watring each with three, and Matthew Conrow, Peyton Hahn and Fisher Jenkins each with two.

Williams, Watson and Taylor also had one sack each. Green had one fumble recovery and caused one fumble while Eckerle also recovered one fumble. Maxwell also caused one fumble.



