Boonville golfers Payten Black, Zoey Lang and Rayghan Skoufos more than did their part Tuesday during the Class 1 District 2 Tournament at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Boonville.

With only the top 15 individuals advancing to the sectional tournament next Monday at Columbia Country Club, Black finished 16th overall and ninth in qualifying with a score of 102. Lang, meanwhile, finished 22nd overall and 14th in qualifying with a score of 105 while Skoufos finished 23rd overall and 15th in qualifying with a score of 106.

The top two teams in the district do not count against the individual qualifiers.

Boonville’s No. 1 golfer Hannah LeGrant was unable to participate on Tuesday after injuring her knee at practice the day before.

Par on the 18 hole course at Lake of the Woods is 72.

Boonville Lady Pirates golf coach Rob VanderLinden said Black shot her personal best score for 18 holes for the season. The cut to move on to the sectional tournament was 106.

Father Tolton captured the team championship with a score of 356. MICDS, another private school, finished second at 361, followed by Southern Boone at 384, Mexico at 419, Blair Oaks at 429, Boonville in sixth place at 436, California at 460, Fulton at 470 and New Bloomfield at 492.

Parker Perry of MICDS captured the individual title with a 8-over par 79. Jayden Berrey of Father Tolton and Lillian Grace Knipfel of Mexico tied for second with a score of 82, followed by Brooke A. Whyte of Fulton with a score of 85, Lila Frazier of Southern Boone and Alice Golden of Father Tolton with a score of 86, Gracyn P. Merriott of Southern Boone and Katherine Randolph Mikulec of MICDS 89, Garrett Goltermann of MICDS 90, Sidney Fessler of Father Tolton and Kylah Gore of Mexico 93, Madeline Fallis of Father Tolton 95, Grace H. Siegel of Fulton 98, Lily Frazier of Southern Boone 99, Samantha Backes of Blair Oaks 101, Payten Black of Boonville and Madison Kolby of Blair Oaks 102, Zoya Qayyum of MICDS 103, Elliott Hull of Blair Oaks, Kendall Kirksey of California and Sylvia Moss of New Bloomfield 104, Zoey Lang of Boonville 105 and Rayghan Skoufos of Boonville 106.

Boonville junior Julianne Bromagen finished 34th overall withj a score of 123 while Leah Ziegelbein placed 39th overall with a score of 128.