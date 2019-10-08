The Blue Springs South softball team put on another power display Monday.

McKenna Lester hit two of the Jaguars’ three home runs to claim an 8-0 Suburban Big Six home victory over Raymore-Peculiar.

Lester slugged two home runs and drove in three runs as the Jaguars improved to 15-5 overall and 5-4 in conference play.

Regi Hecker, who went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases, reached on a bunt single in the first inning and Lester slugged a two-run blast for a 2-0 lead.

Addie Lightner and Bailey Brumley each singled and scored on a Lauren Good sacrifice fly and a Lauren Rogers’ RBI single for a 4-0 lead.

In the second inning, Lester hit a 3-2 pitch over the right center field fence to make it 5-0.

In the fourth, Lightner slugged a three-run homer after Kyndall Bennaka singled and Lester drew a walk.

Lightner allowed four hits and struck out nine for the shutout win in the circle.

BLUE SPRINGS 5, PARK HILL 3: Blue Springs rallied from a 3-0 deficit to claim a Suburban Big Six home win Monday.

Trailing 3-0 entering the fifth inning, Talia Pfiefer led off with a single. She advanced to second on Savannah Maynard’s ground ball and took third on a passed ball. Presley Ziegenbein scored Pfiefer on a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1.

In the sixth inning. Lany Anderson singled followed by Abby Kinzler getting hit by a pitch and a Kasia Rainey walk to load the bases. Pfeifer slapped a shot that the shortstop misplayed, scoring Anderson. Maynard followed with a two-run single to put the Wildcats ahead 4-3. Presley Ziegenbein reached on error and plated Pfeifer to set the final score.

Blue Springs improved to 16-9 overall and 4-5 in the conference.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 15, NORTH KANSAS CITY 6: William Chrisman pounded out 22 hits in a Suburban Middle Seven rout of host North Kansas City Monday.

Cameron Calhoon went 4-for-5 with three doubles and four RBIs. Ryann Herod was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, winning pitcher Gracie Ussery was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs and Harley Lankard was 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Ussery struck out 13 batters and allowed five hits in a complete game victory.

Kiara Boldridge and Caitlin Gentry each added two hits and an RBI and Clarissa Etter had two hits and scored two runs.