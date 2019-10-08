It took a two-goal deficit to bring out the best in Lee’s Summit North Monday night.

Lee’s Summit North wasn’t awful in the first half of a Suburban Big Six soccer matchup against Blue Springs South, but the Broncos weren’t sharp either as they fell into that early hole. But once they found themselves down 3-1, they wasted no time bearing down and battling back for a 5-3 victory at Bronco Stadium.

“I think that got us fired up, really,” North midfielder Liam Frank said. “We came out kind of slow. But once we started putting the ball on the ground and moving it and started playing the way we like to play, it showed.”

Frank scored two of Lee’s Summit North’s goals, the second of which brought the Broncos back to a 3-3 tie 16 minutes into the second half. Jose Vega, a sophomore midfielder, notched the Broncos’ go-ahead score nine minutes later.

An equalizer and a game-winner didn’t look likely in the first 40 minutes for Lee’s Summit North (6-4-1, 3-1 Big Six) as it slogged its way through a sloppy first half. Sloppy, but not without promise.

“We were doing a lot of good things,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said. “We were just making a lot of mistakes. We were getting offsides, and in the back we just weren’t getting tight on the runners. Second half we were able to get in a little tighter and clean that up in the back and that really helped us.”

Blue Springs South (4-8, 1-5) got on top in the 10th minute on the first of two goals from sophomore forward Jacksyn McIntyre. Frank’s first goal in the 19th minute, set up by a nice pass from the midfield, was also an equalizer.

One minute later, Blue Springs South went back on top when McIntyre knocked in a header. When senior midfielder Dylan Shuker connected in the 29th minute, Blue Springs South found itself with a 3-1 lead.

But not for long. In the 35th minute, Lee’s Summit North forward Carson Wilcox angled a shot that found the far post and the Broncos were back within a goal by halftime.

“He hit that ball beautifully,” Kelley said. “That kind of gave us the momentum and energy to come out in the second half. I felt comfortable that through the second half we were going to be able to keep possessing and creating opportunities and the goals were going to come for us.”

The equalizer came 16 minutes later on Frank’s second goal, which found the far post. Vega soon followed with his first varsity goal of the season, a shot to the far post set up by senior midfielder Parker Allen.

Allen scored on a breakaway in the final minute, providing an exclamation point for the Broncos’ comeback and another dagger for the Jaguars, who have lost seven of their last eight matches.

“We would have been a whole better off if they had not scored that second goal in the first half,” Blue Springs South coach Jon Grice said. “That changed the complexion of the game. We came out with a pretty solid game plan and the boys executed well, but in the second half we weren’t able to keep the ball as much.”