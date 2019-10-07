Prairie Home’s Savanna Tracy picked up her second medal of the season by finishing 9th overall in the Calvary Lutheran Invitational Saturday at Binder Park in Jefferson City.

Tracy finished the race in a time of 25:52 to lead the Lady Panthers.

For the Prairie Home boys, Will Wright placed 30th overall in24:45, which was 58 seconds off his personal record. Gabe Turner finished 34th in 28:11 while Preston Scheidt took 37th in 33:59, which was 42 seconds faster than his previous personal record.



