The Ss. Peter & Paul volleyball finished second in the Clash of Catholic Tournament Saturday in Boonville by losing in the championship game against St. Peters of Jefferson City.

While finishing the tournament at 2-2, the Lady Warriors defeated St. Peters of Marshall in two straight sets 25-13 and 25-10. Then, after dropping two straight sets against St. Peters of Jeff City 22-25 and 15-25, Ss. Peter & Paul came back to beat St. Andrews of Tipton in two sets 25-22 and 25-14. Meanwhile, in the championship, the Lady Warriors again fell to St. Peters of Marshall in three sets 12-25, 25-14 and 6-25.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Dina Herzog said it was a full day of volleyball with some great competition. “Our play against St. Peters of Marshall and St. Andrews of Tipton allowed us to try some new things offensively,” Herzog said. “We passed very well. St. Peters of Jeff City is a very good and very aggressive serving team. When we passed well, we put up a good fight. In the championship game, we didn’t play aggressively in set 1 so we decided to have fun in the second set and played more relaxed and won. St. Peters won set 3 but we worked hard as a team and gained tons of experienced going into next week’s Columbia games against Jeff Middle and Lange.”

Kylee Turner led the Lady Warriors with 47 assists along with eight kills, five aces and three digs. Alison Eichelberger finished the match with 29 digs, eight aces, four assists and two kills while Addy Nichols added 19 kills, 11 aces, four digs and one block, Addie Hubach two kills, 10 digs, two aces and two blocks, Bridgette Lutz 11 aces, seven kills, seven digs and two assists, Allison Drummond seven kills, four aces and four digs, Bailey Atkinson five digs and two assists and Ava Esser with four kills and one dig.