New Franklin’s Samuel Ridgeway led the Bulldogs with a ninth place finish in a time of 18:26.51 Saturday during the North Callaway Cross-Country Invitational.

New Franklin cross-country coach Madilynn Lyons said it was a beautiful day for a race and the runners really took advantage of it.

“The race at North Callaway was easily one of the best and most exciting of the entire season for everyone on the team,” Lyons said. “The boys varsity team had some outstanding times. Senior Sam Ridgeway ran the best race of his career, clocking in at 18:26 and catching a well deserved spot in the top ten. And Sam wasn't the only one to set a new personal record. Seniors Tyler Perkins (19:14) and Hayden Wiseman (20:08.68) as well as juniors Asa Fischer (20:08.94) and David Brucks (21:01.79) ran the best times of their careers. Sophomore Doug Creason (20:41.54) also ran his best race of the season. I couldn't be more proud of the hard work and determination displayed by these young men in today's race, and I'm excited to see what they can do as the season continues.”

Perkins finished 19th overall in the race while Wiseman placed 38th overall, Fischer 39th, Creason 41st and Brucks 44th.

As for the junior varsity race, senior Jackson Dorson competed in his first race of the season and finished seventh overall in a time of 22:29.22 while Logan Pierce placed 11th overall in 25:09.52.

Lyons said it was exciting to see Dorson finish strong in the top 10. “Logan came in behind with his own strong finish at 11th place,” Lyons said.

In the girl's junior varsity race, junior Mallori Burnett finished 10th overall in a time of 26:40.03. Lyons said Burnett worked hard to earn herself a place in the top 10.

In the final-team standings for the boys varsity, St. Charles finished first with 49 points. Blair Oaks placed second with 78 points, followed by California with 90 points, Montgomery County 95, Mark Twain 122, New Franklin sixth with 131 points, North Callaway seventh with 131 points, South Callaway 144 and Van Far 234.



