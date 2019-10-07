Pilot Grove junior Bailey Quint couldn’t have picked a better time to be spot on with his pitches Friday night against the New Franklin Bulldogs.

While picking up the complete-game victory against the Bulldogs, Quint also pitched a shutout in the process while striking out nine batters for a 4-0 victory.

Pilot Grove coach Evan Oswald said it was a long layoff since their last game.

“We hadn’t played for a week, so I knew it would take a few innings for us to get going,” Oswald said. “Bailey pitched a heck of a ball game and our defense really made some key plays throughout. Their pitcher really kept us off balance tonight, but we were able to get some key hits. The Vinson brothers (Bo and Kealin) really the ball well and contributed for all of our RBI’s. If we finish off Madison next week, we will share the conference title. I know the boys will be excited for that game and we will look to close out our fall season with a bang.”

Although the Tigers managed only four runs in the game, they came at opportune times. With the score tied at 0-0 after three innings, Pilot Grove came back and plated two runs in the fourth and two again in the fifth to garner the victory.

As for Quint, the junior hurler struck out nine batters and gave up just four hits and one walk in seven innings. Gavin Bishop, meanwhile, took the loss for New Franklin by giving up four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out seven batters in 6 2/3 innings. Andy Neal pitched 1/3 inning in relief.

Pilot Grove (8-3) also out-hit New Franklin 9-4, with Bo Vinson going 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Kealin Vinson finished the game with two singles and one RBI while Cole Meisenheimer added two singles, Dylan Schupp with one double and Quint and Luke Kollmeyer each with one single.

For New Franklin, who dropped to 8-5 overall and 3-2 in the CAC, Keaton Eads went 2-for-2 with two singles while Crayton Gallatin and Colten Collyott each had one single.

New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said the stat line will read that Gavin got out-dueled, but the bottom line is our offensive approach is not what it needed to be.

“Credit to Quint and Pilot Grove for pitching so well and putting together better at-bats than we did, but I hope we learn something from this regarding our approach, not only in games, but how we approach our work in practice,” Gerding said. “We had chances early, but squandered them by not executing, which is what we were doing the past two weeks. Time to move on and focus on trying to end on a positive note next Tuesday.”

In the JV game, New Franklin defeated Pilot Grove 1-0.

Clayton Wilmsmeyer got the win while Keaton Eads recorded the save.

Gerding said the Bulldogs scored their only run when Owen Armentrout led off the bottom of the first with a triple and then scored on a deep sacrifice fly to left field by Caleb Hull.