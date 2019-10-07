Boonville senior running back Avian Thomas was this week’s Player of the Week after his performance against the Versailles Tigers.

While the Pirates defeated Versailles 48-21 to improve to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the Tri-County Conference, Thomas had a career night for Boonville with 32 carries for 371 yards and five touchdowns to break the all-time single game rushing record previously set by Kelly Kempf at 345.

For the season, Thomas has 111 carries for 981 yards and 14 touchdowns and eight receptions for 63 yards and one score.

Thomas said he didn’t think he had 200 yards and then coach is like you are 60 yards away so let’s get it done. “He got me the record so a big shoutout to him,” Thomas said. “I also want to thank Andrew Wiser for pushing me, the offensive line and my uncle, Mike.”

After the game Friday night, Thomas offered his insight on his favorite movies, food and sport team just to name a few.

What are some activities that you like to do?

I like to listen to music, coach football and just learn football.

Where is your favorite vacation destination and summer activity?

I like Florida because my aunt lives there and she spoils me when I go there.

Tell me someone who inspires you in sports and in life?

My uncle, Mike, because he keeps me going.

Name three things on your bucket list that you want to do?

1. Win a state championship

2. Finish the season out without a loss

3. Just be a great father to one of my kids one day

If you could be one movie star who would it be and why?

I know he is not a movie start but I like Ezekiel Elliott because he is a good running back for the Dallas Cowboys.

Favorite TV show: Power

Favorite movie: Varsity Blues

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite sports team: Philadelphia 76’ers because they have my favorite player in Ben Simmons.