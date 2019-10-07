The Pilot Grove Lady Tigers softball team finished 1-1 in the Pilot Grove Lady Tigers Softball Bash on Saturday.

The Lady Tigers, 6-11 on the season, dropped their opening game against Fayette by a score of 12-2 but bounced back to beat Crocker in the second game 10-7.

Pilot Grove coach Derek Skaggs said it was an eventful day as the round-robin tournament ended in a three-way tie with Fayette eventually winning on runs allowed.

“I thought our defense was slow to wake up but we managed to rake in two against Fayette for the first game,” Skaggs said. “However, we got things rolling against Crocker in our second game, putting up an early 10. The girls are explosive at times and we are capable of putting up big numbers in an inning with our bats. Our defense was solid all day for the most part. We talk about not letting runners have free bases. The games we follow through on that concept usually deem successful outcomes.”

In the game against Fayette, the Lady Tigers trailed for the entire game as the Falcons put up three runs in the second and seven again in the third to go up 10-0. Then, after Pilot Grove plated two runs in the top half of the fourth, Fayette came back and tacked on two more in the fifth to garner the victory.

Marci Lammers took the loss in the circle for Pilot Grove by giving up 10 runs on two hits and 14 walks while striking out four batters in three innings. Natalie Rentel then came in and pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and allowed two runs on one hit and four walks while striking out four.

Boll picked up the win for Fayette.

Abby Schupp finished the game with two hits for Pilot Grove, one being a double. Rentel and Reagan McFatrich each had one single and one RBI.

Conrow, Estes and Quint each had one hit for Fayette.

In the second game, Pilot Grove jumped out on top with six runs in the second inning and then sent two runs across in each of the fourth and fifth innings of play.

Crocker scored its runs with two in the third, one in the fifth and four in the seventh.

Abby Schupp picked up the win in the circle for Pilot Grove by giving up seven runs on 10 hits and six walks while striking out two batters in seven innings.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Crocker 14-10, with Abby Schupp going 3-for-4 with two singles, one triple and one RBI. Kaitlyn Maggard was 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and two RBIs while Rentel had a single, home run and four RBIs, McFatrich with a single, double and one RBI, Danae Lammers with two singles and one RBI and Marci Lammers and Grace Peterson each with one single.

For Crocker, Posten went 3-for-4 with one RBI while Dean had a single and a double. Wall also had two singles while Becker finished the game with one double and one RBI.

Wiorek took the loss for Crocker by giving up 10 runs on 14 hits and three walks in six innings.