The Prairie Home Panthers baseball team had a great start in the opening round of the CCAA Tournament by beating Higbee by a score of 17-2 in four innings on Saturday.

The Panthers, improving to 8-7 on the season, trailed Higbee 2-0 after 1/2 inning before rallying back with five in the bottom half of the first, four in the second, five in the third and three in the fourth for the win.

Prairie Home coach Trever Huth said the boys started off the game extremely slow from the get go. “We had an error in the first inning that cost us runs and a couple other things that let Higbee get more bases,” Huth said. “But from there we picked ourselves up defensively and played a pretty clean game from there on out. We were also slow at the plate, striking out a couples times in the first. But after that, we settled in nicely and worked the counts and moved on the base paths. Good game overall moving into more conference play.”

Mason Wells picked up the win on the mound for Prairie Home. In four innings, Wells struck out three batters and gave up two runs on four hits and one walk.

Ernie Boggs took the loss for Higbee.

Prairie Home also out-hit Higbee 11-4, with Clayton Pethan going 3-for-3 with three singles and three RBIs.

Blane Petsel finished the game 2-for-2 with a single, double and one RBI while Wells had two singles and one RBI, Dillon Alpers, Ty Stidham and Hunter Shuffield each with one single and one RBI, Ryan Small with one single and Jason Burnett with one RBI.

For Higbee, Luke Ritter doubled while Jamie Smith, Ernie Boggs and Brian Derboven each singled.



