The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball team finished fifth in the La Plata Tournament on Saturday with a record of 1-2 overall.

The Lady Bulldogs fell in the opening round against Brashear 5-1 and then lost to Montgomery County in the second game by a score of 7-1. Meanwhile, in the fifth place game, New Franklin defeated Macon’s JV by a score of 7-2.

In the game against Brashear, New Franklin softball coach Ross Dowell said the team turned two double plays but left 11 runners on base and couldn’t get the big hit.

New Franklin scored its only run of the ballgame in the top half of the first while Brashear plated four in the bottom half of the first and one again in the third.

Alexia Sprick took the loss in the circle for New Franklin by giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two batters in six innings.

Abby Maupin went 2-for-3 in the game for New Franklin with a single and a double. Addy Salmon finished the game with two singles while Isabelle Matney, Alexia Sprick and Carly Dorson each had one single and Anne Benner with one RBI.

In the second game against Montgomery County, the Lady Bulldogs scored their only run of the game in the top half of the sixth while Montgomery County plated two runs in the first, three again in the third and two in the fourth.

Coach Dowell said Montgomery County had a really good left-handed pitcher, who moved it around well. “We hit a lot of balls hard but just right at the defense,” Dowell said.

Abby Maupin took the loss for New Franklin by giving up seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two batters in six innings.

Kayce Hundley had a single and drove in one run for New Franklin while Carly Dorson added one single.

In the final game against Macon’s JV, the Lady Bulldogs trailed 2-0 after two innings before rallying back with one run in the third, one again in the fourth and five in the fifth for the victory.

Dowell said this was a really good game for the Lady Bulldogs. “We fought hard all day,” Dowell said. “We struggled hitting in the second game and couldn’t get the big hit in the first game. I’m really happy about today because we didn’t have a lot of walks and errors.”

Alexia Sprick was the winning pitcher in the game for New Franklin. Sprick pitched all seven innings and gave up two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out one batter.

Abby Maupin led the hitting attack in the game for New Franklin with a single, home run and one RBI.

Isabelle Matney finished the game with a single, triple and two RBIs while Kayce Hundley added one triple and one RBI, Anne Benner with one single and one RBI and Dakota Clark with one single.

The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs are currently 7-11 on the season.