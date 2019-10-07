The No. 5 Boonville JV doubles team of Alyssa Fitzgerald and Kate Schneringer finished second in the Mexico JV Doubles Tournament Friday in Mexico.

Fitzgerald and Schneringer finished the tournament with a record of 2-1 by beating Moberly 9-7 and Mexico 8-5. The duos only loss came against Palmyra’s double team by a score of 8-3.

Boonville tennis coach Melissa Harvey said this was good tournament experience for the younger players. “Four of these girls will be looking to step up into varsity positions next year so we asked them to work on their form during each match,” Harvey said. “Kearns and James had tough competition at the number one doubles spot. They had good ideas about where to place the ball but needed to work on their mental toughness for when they couldn't execute the placement properly. Widel and Waller had a lot of fun as these were their last matches as a Lady Pirate. Hendrix and Pannell had great net play which accounted for a lot of their points.

“Webster and Martin didn't win any matches but was able to discover their weaknesses and what we will need to continue to work on for next season. Fitzgerald and Schneringer moved and communicated well leading them to be successful at placing second for the day. Mendez, Williamson and Phelps had a great leaning experience where they were able to learn from stronger players what they can do to be more consistent on their returns.”

In other matches, the No. 1 doubles team of Ella Kearns and Hailey James and the No. 3 team of Lilli Hendrix and Abby Pannell each finished third overall with a record of 1-2.

The No. 2 doubles team of Amelia Widel and Martha Waller, No. 4 doubles team of Arji Webster and Alexa Martin and No. 6 team of Haylie Mendex and Jordyn Williamson/Haylie Mendez and Kira Phelps all finished 0-3.