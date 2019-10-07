The Bunceton Lady Dragons volleyball team prevailed in three sets last Thursday against Chilhowee by the scores of 18-25, 25-17 and 28-26.

Bunceton coach Dustin Ray said the girls showed what kind of team they can be. “An all out team win after losing the first set,” Ray said. “We played with a ton of energy, and passion. Hopefully after picking up our second win in a row we can come out with the same intensity each match from here on out.”

Laney Heilman led Bunceton with 15 service points with two aces along with five kills on 13 attack attempts, two blocks and one dig. Ashlyn Twenter had two kills on 12 attack attempts along with nine service points with two aces and one dig. Madelynn Myers finished the game with 10 service points with two aces, three kills on 10 attack attempts while Cara Bishop added 14 service points with one ace, five assists, one kill on two attack attempts and one dig, Reagan Triebsch with 10 service points with two aces, three assists and one kill on one attack attempt, Savanna Tracy with five service points with one ace, four digs and two attack attempts, Taylyn Heilman with five service points, one dig and one assist, and Madison Brown with three service points and three attack attempts.

In the JV match, Bunceton again won in three sets 25-16, 15-25 and 15-6.

Coach Ray said this match was a roller coaster of emotions and mistakes. “At times we made all of the plays we were supposed to, and at times we made every mistake possible,” Ray said. “The girls saw a victory was possible and let their emotions get to them in set 2, but bounced back for the final set. Good win for our JV program.”

Madison Brown had eight service points with four aces and one kill on five attack attempt for Bunceton. Alexia Hein finished the game with 11 service points with three aces and one attack attempt, followed by Emily Breece with seven service points with two aces, two kills on two attack attempts and one assist, Lyrik Tracy with nine service points and one kill on one attack attempt, Bella Vaca with six service points with three aces and one assist, Alyssa Welch with seven service points with one ace and two attack attempts, Kylee Myers with seven service points with one ace and Kaelyn Crews with three attack attempts.





