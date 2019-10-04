AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at William Chrisman

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Park Hill

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Cass Midway

7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Winnetonka at North Kansas City High School

7 p.m. — North Kansas City at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lee’s Summit North at Springfield Tournament, Cooper Softball Complex

Truman at Columbia Hickman Invitational

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at William Chrisman

Wildcat Scramble

At Kansas City Urban Youth Academy

Field 1

Noon — Blue Springs vs. Webb City

2 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Smithville

Field 2

5 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Park Hill South

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Kansas City Classic preliminaries, Henley Aquatic Center (diving at 4 p.m. at Centennial Pool-Plex)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North Doubles Tournament

3:30 p.m. — Barstow at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Winnetonka at Fort Osage

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Belton Soccer Shootout

8 a.m. — Fifth-place game

9:45 a.m. — Third-place game

11:30 a.m. — Championship

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South Tournament, Blue Springs Fieldhouse

8 a.m. — Fort Osage at Grandview Invitational

8 a.m. — Oak Grove at St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lee’s Summit North at Springfield Tournament, Cooper Softball Complex

Truman at Columbia Hickman Invitational

Wildcat Scramble

At Kansas City Urban Youth Academy

Field 1

Noon — Blue Springs vs. Kearney

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

11 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Kansas City Classic finals, Henley Aquatic Center (diving at 4 p.m. at Centennial Pool-Plex)

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs girls, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Truman, William Chrisman at Grain Valley Invitational, Grain Valley North Middle School

9 a.m. — Blue Springs boys, Lee’s Summit North at KC Metro Championships, Raymore-Peculiar High School

1:45 p.m. — Blue Springs South girls at Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival, University of Arkansas Experimental Farm, Fayetteville, Ark

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Friday’s Television

• Rugby: World Cup: South Africa vs. Italy, 4:30 a.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)

• Golf: European Tour Open de Espana, 5 a.m., 9 a.m., GOLF (27)

• NBA preseason: Indiana vs. Sacramento (at India), 8:30 a.m., NBA (273)

• Golf: LPGA Volunteers of America Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• Track & field: IAAF World Championships, noon, OLY (208)

• MLB playoffs: ALDS: Tampa Bay at Houston, 1 p.m., TBS (50)

• NHL: Chicago vs. Philadelphia (at Prague), 1 p.m., NHL (276)

• Golf: PGA Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB playoffs: NLDS: St. Louis at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m., TBS (50)

• College field hockey: Boston College at Virginia, 4 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Motorsports: NASCAR K&N Pro Series, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College volleyball: Michigan at Maryland, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• CFL: Edmonton at Hamilton, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Dartmouth at Pennsylvania, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB playoffs: ALDS: Minnesota at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• NHL: Winnipeg at New Jersey, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• College volleyball: Mississippi at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA preseason: Brooklyn vs. Franca Basquetebol Clube (Brazil) (at Los Angeles), 6:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• College football: Central Florida at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Track & field: IAAF World Championships, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College volleyball: Northwestern at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• MLB playoffs: NLDS: Washington at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m., TBS (50)

• College volleyball: Stanford at Oregon, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: New Mexico at San Jose State, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Tennis: ATP Tokyo/WTA Beijing, 11 p.m., TENNIS (277)

Friday’s Radio

• MLB playoffs: ALDS: Tampa Bay at Houston, 1 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLB playoffs: NLDS: St. Louis at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLB playoffs: ALDS: Minnesota at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• High school football: Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• High school football: Bishop Miege at Rockhurst, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB playoffs: NLDS: Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)