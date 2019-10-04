In a battle of Boonville middle school volleyball teams, the Ss. Peter & Paul Lady Warriors defeated the LSE Pirates in two straight sets Thursday night at Ss. Peter & Paul 25-18 and 25-14.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Dina Herzog said the girls made a lot of errors in set one and LSE had several unearned points. “We served aggressively but had too many missed serves,” Herzog said. “We played tentatively at the net. In set two, we passed better but just didn’t play our best ball. It was good enough to get the win. Hopefully we will put it all together for the weekend tournament.”

Kylee Turner led the Lady Warriors (10-0) with 11 assists along with five aces and five kills. Addy Nichols finished the match with five kills, three digs and one ace while Addie Hubach added three aces, three kills, two digs and one assist, Allison Drummond three aces, one assist, one kill and one dig, Alison Eichelberger two aces and one dig, Bridgette Lutz two kills and one ace, Ava Esser two kills and Bailey Atkinson with one assist.

In the B-team match, Ss. Peter & Paul won in three sets against LSE 25-16, 22-25 and 18-6.

Herzog said it was a great night of volleyball as both teams were fighting for a cause. “We are close to ending our season and it was good to see the girls starting to come around,” Herzog said. “We are seeing that pay off. There is always something to work on, improve and get better each day.”

Sydney Nowlin led the Lady Warriors with eight aces along with three assists, three digs and two kills. Bella Imhoff finished the match with five kills, three digs, three aces and two assists, while Reagan Wilson added four aces, four assists and two digs, Mabry Acton five kills, one ace and one dig, Randi Cottrell four aces and three assists, Riley Wilson three kills and one dig, Delaney Rowlett three kills, Ellise Kirchner one ace and one assist, Hillary James one assist and Addison Johnson with one kill.