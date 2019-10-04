Just like he has done time after time this season for the Boonville Pirates soccer team, senior Will Rehagen delivered when it counted the most Thursday night against School of the Osage.

Although the Tri-County Conference has only three teams that play soccer, the Pirates finished 1-1 against those teams after beating the Indians in a defensive battle 1-0.

As for Rehagen, he scored what turned out to be the winning goal at the 14 minute mark. The win was Boonville’s sixth of the season and put the Pirates at 6-4-1 overall.

Boonville soccer coach Kaz Hazell said the boys started the game off well with high intensity and earned a goal in the 14th minute by Will Rehagen. “In the second half we had a lot of opportunities from Will and Aaron Witting, but could not get it past the Osage keeper,” Hazell said. “The last five minutes of the game, Osage created some dangerous opportunities but the back four held them off and earned another shutout as well as Gage Allison with his first career start on the varsity squad. It was a great team win, as we look forward to next weeks games against Fulton on Tuesday and Oak Grove Thursday both at home.”

Boonville also dominated the match with 16 shot attempts and 10 shots on goal while Osage had 15 shot attempts and only four shots on goal.

Boonville goalie Gage Allison also had the big night in the box for the Pirates with eight saves in his first career varsity start.

In the JV game, which consisted of only one half, Osage defeated Boonville by the same identical score of 1-0.

Hazell said the JV boys took a tough loss against Osage.

“With an ending score of 1-0, the JV boys were unable to connect passes and create scoring opportunities as they have done in the past to get points on the board,” Hazell said. “Defensively, led by sophomore Gabe Thoma, the JV boys played well but offensively the Pirates lacked the time to find their rhythm to score against the JV Indians.”

Osage scored the lone goal of the JV game at the 28th minutes.

Boonville (2-3-1) finished the game with five shot attempts and two shots on goal while Osage had six shot attempts and three shots on goal.

Boonville JV goalie Gabe Brimer finished the game with four saves.