The Prairie Home baseball team evened its season record to 7-7 by beating New Bloomfield Thursday night in New Bloomfield 12-8.

The Panthers started the game out a little slow by giving up four runs in the first. However, over the next-six innings, Prairie Home outscored New Bloomfield 12-4 by putting up one in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth, five in the fifth and three in the sixth for the win.

“We started of the game rough by giving up five runs in the first-two innings,” said Prairie Home coach Trever Huth. “We had a couple miscues early that cost us some runs and New Bloomfield took advantage of that. After that I was happy to see the defense settle in and the pitching come more under control. Hunter Shuffield came in and pitched really well for us. He stopped the worst of it and kept the game close so that our bats could finally get going. At the plate, we made an adjustment throughout the game and that was great to see. The boys fought back to keep the game close and took the game over late.”

Shuffield picked up the win in relief of starter Jason Burnett. Shuffield pitched five innings and gave up three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out nine batters. Burnett, meanwhile, pitched the first-two innings and allowed five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Prairie Home also out-hit New Bloomfield 12-7, with Dillon Alpers going 3-for-3. Shuffield finished the game with a single, double and two RBIs while Alex Rhode and Ty Stidham had two singles and three RBIs each, Mason Wells with two singles and two RBIs and Burnett with one single and two RBIs.