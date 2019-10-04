The Boonville Lady Pirates golf team closed out the regular season with a tie Thursday night against the Marshall Owls at Indian Foothills Golf Course in Boonville.

With both teams scoring 200 on the par 36 course, head coach Rob VanderLinden said in his six years of coaching and Marshall coaches eight years of coaching, this is the first time this has happened. “Our official record at the end of the season is 7-3-1 and conference record of 5-2,” VanderLinden said. “The highlight of the night was Zoey Lang, who was meet medalist. She shot a 41, which was seven strokes better than her previous best. A 5 over par is an incredible score for a freshman. Hannah LeGrant followed it up with a 47, which was her second best score of the season. Rayghan Skoufos tied her best score of the season and this was the first time Rayghan has seen the course.”

To go along with her score of 41, Lang also had four pars and two bogeys. LeGrant finished with one birdie, one par and two bogeys while Skoufos had four bogeys, Payten Black two bogeys to go with a score of 58, Leah Ziegelbein two bogeys to go with a score of 59, Julianne Bromagen one bogey to go with a score of 61 and Makenna Campbell with a score of 69.

For Marshall, Hannah Hartwig finished second with a score of 46 while Leah Weaver carded a score of 48 and Brylee Dierking with a score of 53.

The Boonville Lady Pirates golf team will compete in the Class 1 District 2 Tournament on Monday, Oct. 7 at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Columbia.

Teams competing in the tournament along with Boonville are Blair Oaks, California, Father Tolton, Fulton, Hallsville, Mexico, MICDS, New Bloomfield, Russellville, South Callaway, Southern Boone and Wright City.







