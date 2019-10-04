The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team may have played its best match of the season Thursday night on the road against the Fulton Hornets.

Unfortunately for Boonville, the effort wasn’t enough to get by Fulton as the Hornets prevailed in two straight sets 25-19 and 25-22.

“It didn't end up how we wanted,” said Boonville volleyball coach Hannah Ashley. “We had a 10 point lead at one point early on in the first set. Madison Smith got two big blocks to help our defense out. Nora Morris and Lillian Rohrbach were looking to the other court to push tips to Fulton's hole, which ended up in our favor. Lily Terrell also was a big deal both on the front row and the back row. Terrell was getting touches to help slow Fulton's hits for our passers to set their feet to Abby Reisinger. Reisinger had an awesome game as well. Reisinger was talking to the hitters and switching things up by having them run slides and quicks. Madison Smith is the one who got to take home the Leadership Ball.”

Senior setter Abby Reisinger led the Lady Pirates with 12 assists along with six digs and two kills. Madison Smith finished the match with nine attack attempts along with nine attack attempts, four kills, two blocks and one dig, while Nora Morris added nine attack attempts, four kills and one dig, Kennedy Renfrow seven digs, four attack attempts and two kills, Carson Dee five digs, four attack attempts and one kill, Lily Terrell five digs, three attack attempts, one kill and one block, Lillian Rohrbach two kills and one attack attempt and Alyssa Gross with one attack attempt.

In the JV match, Fulton defeated Boonville in two straight sets 25-16 and 25-22.

Alyssa Gross led Boonville’s JV with nine attack attempts along with two kills and one ace. Abby Fuemmeler finished the match with six assists, one dig, one kill and one ace while Kinley Fox added six attack attempts, two kills and one dig, Genae Hodge four digs, three attack attempts and one ace, Molly Schuster two attack attempts and one kill, Madison Smith two kills and Heather Hall with two attack attempts.