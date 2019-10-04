On paper, the Boonville Lady Pirates softball team should have won Thursday night’s game against the California Pintos.

While out-hitting the Lady Pintos 5-3, Boonville also finished the game with just one error compared to three for California.

But in the end, the Lady Pintos took advantage of six Boonville walks for a 4-1 victory.

The loss dropped Boonville to 4-10 overall and 2-3 in the Tri-County Conference. “This was one of the more solid games defensively I think we have played this season,” said Boonville coach Christie Zoeller. “We just had too many walks in this game and our batters couldn’t quite get in the groove. Their pitcher was a decent pitcher but we should not have struck out 13 times. We just did not wait for good pitches to swing at.”

The game started well enough for Boonville, who scored one run in the top half of the first. But over the next-six innings, the Lady Pirates were held scoreless while California put up two runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings of play.

Camryn Schlup picked up the win in the circle for California while Abby Pulliam took the loss for Boonville, dropping her to 1-3 on the season. Pulliam pitched four innings and gave up two runs on one hit and five walks while striking out four. Emma West then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

As for the hitting in the game for Boonville, Olivia Eichelberger went 2-for-3. West had one single and one RBI while Kourtney Kendrick and Bryanna Jones each had one single.

Lauren Hill homered for California while Jenna Berendzen and Lauren Spillers each had one double. Hill and Berendzen also drove in two runs each.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated California 22-6.

The Lady Pirates, 10-5 on the season, scored four in the first, 11 in the second and seven in the third against California. The Lady Pintos, meanwhile, sent three runs across in each of the first-two innings.

Rachel Massa picked up the win for Boonville. Massa pitched two innings and gave up six runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Boonville also out-hit California 17-5, with Lexi Maddex going 4-for-4 with three singles, a grand slam home run and five RBIs. Gracey Rose had two doubles and three RBIs while Josie Widel added a single, double and three RBIs, Alexis Trigg and Faith Mesik each with two singles and one RBI, Anna Thompson two singles, Mia Hatter one double and three RBIs and Carlie Bishop and Kylee Johnston each with one single and one RBI.

Boonville JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said the girls put the ball into play well and scored early in the game. “As our season is winding down, we are continuing to grow each opportunity we have to play,” Pendergraft said. “The team is excited to go out to their last few games and play hard, play smart and bring home some more wins.”