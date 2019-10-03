AREA CALENDAR

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Pembroke Hill

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill

6:30 p.m. — Warrensburg at Oak Grove

6:30 p.m. — Ruskin at William Chrisman

Belton Soccer Shootout

3:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) West

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Belton

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Notre Dame de Sion

6 p.m. — Van Horn at Barstow

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at St. Teresa’s Academy

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Oak Park

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Warrensburg

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at William Chrisman

4 p.m. — Winnetonka at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

4:30 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Eubank Invitational, Raytown Wellness Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Platte County at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Pembroke Hill

4 p.m. — Truman at Oak Park

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

4:45 p.m. — Van Horn at Crossroads Conference Championships, Zarda Farm, Olathe, Kan.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at William Chrisman

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Park Hill

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Cass Midway

7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Winnetonka at North Kansas City High School

7 p.m. — North Kansas City at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lee’s Summit North at Springfield Tournament, Cooper Softball Complex

Truman at Columbia Hickman Invitational

Wildcat Scramble

At Kansas City Urban Youth Academy

Field 1

Noon — Blue Springs vs. Webb City

2 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Smithville

Field 2

5 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Park Hill South

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Kansas City Classic preliminaries, Henley Aquatic Center (diving at 4 p.m. at Centennial Pool-Plex)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North Doubles Tournament

3:30 p.m. — Barstow at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Winnetonka at Fort Osage

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Open de Espana, 5 a.m., 9 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Rugby: World Cup: Ireland vs. Russia, 5 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Track & field: IAAF World Championships, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: LPGA Volunteers of America Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• College field hockey: Maryland at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Golf: PGA Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB playoffs: NLDS: St. Louis at Atlanta, 4 p.m., TBS (50)

• Women’s college soccer: Rutgers at Penn State, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college soccer: LSU at Auburn, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• College football: Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6), NFL (180)

• College football: Temple at East Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• High school football: Brentwood Academy at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s soccer: South Korea at United States, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL: Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college soccer: Kansas State at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB playoffs: NLDS: Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:30 p.m., TBS (50)

• Women’s college soccer: Michigan at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• Tennis: ATP Tokyo/ATP-WTA Beijing, 9 p.m., TENNIS (277)

Wednesday’s Radio

• High school softball: Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North, 4 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB playoffs: NLDS: St. Louis at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLB playoffs: NLDS: Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)