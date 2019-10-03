The Ss. Peter & Paul girls volleyball team improved to 9-0-1 on the season by beating Marshall in two straight sets Tuesday night in Boonville 26-24 and 25-19.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Dina Herzog said the Lady Warriors didn’t come out strong to start. “Mentally we weren’t prepared and Marshall served well,” Herzog said. “We had too many serving errors. The girls did pull it off and scored one serve at a time to come from behind in set one. We started set two strong but let Marshall back in until we finished with a win for set two.

Kylee Turner had 12 assists, four kills and one ace to lead the Lady Warriors. Addie Hubach finished the game with six kills, three digs, two assists and one ace while Alison Eichelberger added six digs and four aces, Addy Nichols six kills and one ace, Bridgette Lutz three aces, two kills and one dig, Allison Drummond one ace, one assist and one kill and Bailey Atkinson with one dig.

In the B-team game, Ss. Peter & Paul defeated Marshall 25-22 and 25-22.

Herzog said the girls played much better this time against them than the first time. “We are young but they are making progress in the right direction,” Herzog said. “We came out on top by winning in straight sets. They are working hard on receiving serves and their serving. We want to continue playing well and finish our season strong. Some young players are coming along and helping the team.”

Bella Imhoff finished the match with five kills, two digs, one assist and one ace for Ss. Peter & Paul. Ellise Kirchner had seven aces in the match, followed by Mabry Caton with three assists, one ace, one kill and one dig, Addison Johnson three aces, Riley Wilson one ace, one kill and one dig, Reagan Wilson one ace, one assist and one dig, Randi Cottrell two aces and Lauren Thompson with one ace.







