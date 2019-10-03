The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball team dropped a 26-14 decision Wednesday night at home against the Harrisburg Bulldogs.

Harrisburg opened the game with 10 runs in the first-two innings. However, in the third and fourth inning, New Franklin rallied back with seven unanswered runs to cut the lead back to three at 10-7. Meanwhile, after Harrisburg plated four more runs in the top half of the fifth, New Franklin came back and exploded for five runs in the bottom half of the inning to make it 14-12. New Franklin never got any closer in the ballgame as Harrisburg outscored the Lady Bulldogs 12-2 in the final-two innings for the victory.

New Franklin coach Ross Dowell said he has never seen a game like this one. “We had nine errors, nine walks and four hit batters,” Dowell said. “I think that said it all. “You’re not giving yourself a chance to win with a start like this. Offensively after the first-two innings, we were really good with 13 hits-five of those extra bases.”

Comb picked up the win for Harrisburg while Alexia Sprick took the loss for New Franklin. Sprick pitched the first-six innings and gave up 22 runs on 11 hits and nine walks while striking out three. Abby Maupin then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed four runs on two hits while striking out one.

New Franklin, who dropped to 6-9 overall, also finished the game with 13 hits, with Anne Benner going 4-for-4 with two singles, one double, one triple and three RBIs. Justine Singleton had three hits and one RBI while Abby Maupin added a double, triple and four RBIs, Isabelle Matney one single, one double and two RBIs and Alexia Sprick and Addy Salmon each with one single and one RBI.

Harrisburg also won the JV game over New Franklin 9-3.



