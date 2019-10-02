Truman senior golfer Katie Wheeler capped her final regular season in style.

Wheeler drained a 50-foot birdie putt on the ninth hole to finish off the Patriots’ 236-261 victory over rival William Chrisman Tuesday at par-36 Drumm Farm Golf Club.

Wheeler also earned medalist honors with her career-best round for nine holes.

“I am so proud of the work she has put in to her game, and seeing her grow as a golfer and a student-athlete has truly been a treat,” Truman coach Joey Penner said. “She will never forget that putt and rightfully so. It started off on the fringe of a tough two-tiered green. Once it got over the hogsback, I knew it had a chance. Sure enough the speed was true and it trickled into the cup. Even the Chrisman coaches were cheering. I couldn't have asked for a better finish.”

Teammate Kaitlyn Bragg shot 56 to finish as the runner-up. Cate Maxey (65) and Molly Bradshaw (66) completed Truman’s scoring.

Carrie Robinson shot 63 to lead Chrisman, followed by Zoe McConnell (65), Josephine Shaw (65), Kailey Guardiola (68) and Shelby White (69).